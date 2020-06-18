Trey Patterson, a 6-foot-7 forward who was a second-team all-state selection last season playing for Rutgers Prep School in Somerset, N.J., announced Thursday night that he has made an oral commitment to Villanova for the freshman class of 2021.
In naming his college choice on Twitter, Patterson selected the Wildcats over his other two finalists, Indiana and Florida. A consensus four-star recruit, he is ranked No. 26 by ESPN, No. 28 by Rivals and No. 34 by 247Sports.
“I feel like I can fit into their system very well,” Patterson said in his announcement. “Their style of play, I feel like, is good for me. Over the past couple of years, I’ve built a great relationship with Coach Wright and his coaching staff and I feel like I can believe in them and their plan for me.”
Patterson averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds last season for a Rutgers Prep team that finished 27-2 and won the Somerset County championship. He compiled 19 double-doubles in 29 games.
He is the second commitment for ‘Nova coach Jay Wright in the class of 2021. The Wildcats picked up a pledge in April from Nnanna Njoku, a 6-9 center from the Sanford School in Hockessin, Del., who is ranked in the top 100 by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.