In a game where points where difficult to come by, Villanova waited patiently for someone to step up and make some key shots. Jermaine Samuels turned out to be their man.
Samuels scored eight of his game-high 19 points in the final 4 minutes, 16 seconds, including a conventional three-point play and a three-point basket that helped carry the 14th-ranked Wildcats to a 61-55 victory over Connecticut on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl secured the win for the Cats (14-3) by converting three separate one-and-one situations, two in the final 19.7 seconds, for six of his 11 points.
The Cats had their share of problems at the defensive end against the quick guards of the Huskies (10-7) for much of the game, especially in the second half, when the visitors scored on 10 consecutive possessions to take a 41-35 lead on a driving layup by Brendan Adams with 12 minutes, 3 seconds remaining.
Villanova then rallied behind Collin Gillespie, who hadn’t scored for the first 26 minutes of the game but accounted for all his team’s points in an 8-2 run that tied the game at 43 with 7:52 to play. The Huskies scored the next five points to reestablish control and led 51-47 before Samuels took over.
His three-point play gave Villanova the lead for good at 52-51 with 2:59 to play and his three-point basket with 34 seconds remaining made it 57-53. Robinson-Earl then did the rest, and the Wildcats were home free.
Samuels, who shot 6-for-10 and 4-for-6 from three, also contributed five rebounds and three steals. Gillespie, who didn’t take his first shot until less than 6 minutes remained in the first half, did not score until the 13:12 mark of the second half but finished with 12 points. Christian Vital led UConn with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Villanova shot just 38.8% from the floor and was outrebounded, 35-23. However, the Wildcats scored 23 points off 17 Huskies turnovers.
The game was fast-paced for much of the first 10 minutes with Villanova taking a 19-15 lead. After that, however, there wasn’t much scoring as the two teams combined to shoot 6-for-24 and score 14 points, eight by Villanova, which led, 27-21, at the half.
UConn went scoreless for the final 4:34 and the Wildcats got threes from Robinson-Earl and freshman Bryan Antoine over that stretch.
The Huskies tried to take the three-point shot away from Villanova in the early portion of the game, prompting the Wildcats to try the inside. But UConn’s pair of shot-blockers, 6-9 Akok Akok and 6-11 Josh Carlton, discouraged that plan, each swatting aside two attempts. The Cats did hit their first four three-point shots but went 2-for-7 after that.