Freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has played back-to-back games against seniors with size and bulk, Udoka Azubuike of Kansas and Tyrique Jones of Xavier, and has done an admirable job, with Jones going for 12 points and 10 rebounds. Although he had 5 points and 4 rebounds, Robinson-Earl dished out 3 assists with 3 steals. “He doesn’t go against anybody like that in practice,” Wright said. “He did it against Azubuike. He did it in this game. He did it against Baylor and Ohio State, so he’s starting to get and understand how physical we have to play.”