Kilton Anderson staked William and Mary to a 7-0 lead with a 12-yard TD pass to Kane Everson, capping a 12-play, 77-yard game-opening drive. After forcing a Villanova punt, the Tribe turned the ball over on their first play from scrimmage when Drew Wiley forced an Everson fumble after a catch, and Nowooola Awopetu returned it 8 yards to the William and Mary 17. Two plays later, Justin Covington scored on a 3-yard run to knot the score at 7.