From NBA greats to hometown heroes, so many had lots to say on Villanova’s Sweet 16 loss to Miami

No. 4 Villanova lost its Sweet 16 matchup to No. 9 Miami, 70-65, in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday. The Wildcats struggled out of the gates, at one point trailing by 21, but mounted a furious comeback to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Hurricanes scored the final six points to win, advancing to the Elite Eight.

Behind the nation’s leading scorer Maddy Siegrist, Villanova (30-7) had a historic year. While there was disappointment in how it ended, the overwhelming sentiment was of gratitude. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was alive after the game, with many giving their thoughts on the season.

Many of Villanova basketball’s biggest names tuned in, including former All-American Allan Ray.

Former men’s coach Jay Wright also celebrated the season, looking with optimism to the future.

The comeback was a point of discussion. Villanova went on a 25-5 run in the second half, causing havoc with a full-court press. Basketball players nationwide took note, including some former notables.

However, because of the upset loss’s nature, many had regrets.

In the end, the Wildcats can be proud of what they accomplished. The team won the Big 5, advanced to the Big East championship, set countless program records, and made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.