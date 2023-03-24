Skip to content
From NBA greats to hometown heroes, so many had lots to say on Villanova’s Sweet 16 loss to Miami

Twitter was alive after the game, with everyone from Allan Ray to Earvin "Magic" Johnson giving their thoughts on the season.

Lucy Olsen (left) of Villanova is consoled in the locker room by Haley Riley after their loss to Miami in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA women's tournament game in Greenville, South Carolina on March 24.Read moreCharles Fox / Staff Photographer
    by Colin Beazley
No. 4 Villanova lost its Sweet 16 matchup to No. 9 Miami, 70-65, in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday. The Wildcats struggled out of the gates, at one point trailing by 21, but mounted a furious comeback to take the lead late in the fourth quarter.

However, the Hurricanes scored the final six points to win, advancing to the Elite Eight.

Behind the nation’s leading scorer Maddy Siegrist, Villanova (30-7) had a historic year. While there was disappointment in how it ended, the overwhelming sentiment was of gratitude. Unsurprisingly, Twitter was alive after the game, with many giving their thoughts on the season.

Many of Villanova basketball’s biggest names tuned in, including former All-American Allan Ray.

Former men’s coach Jay Wright also celebrated the season, looking with optimism to the future.

The comeback was a point of discussion. Villanova went on a 25-5 run in the second half, causing havoc with a full-court press. Basketball players nationwide took note, including some former notables.

However, because of the upset loss’s nature, many had regrets.

In the end, the Wildcats can be proud of what they accomplished. The team won the Big 5, advanced to the Big East championship, set countless program records, and made it to the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2003.

    Colin Beazley