Villanova women know defense, limiting 3-pointers key to reaching Sweet 16

After a convincing 76-59 victory over No. 13 Cleveland State on Saturday, No. 4 Villanova will prepare to face No. 12 Florida Gulf Coast on Monday night (7 p.m., ESPNU) at Finneran Pavilion. FGCU upset Pac-12 Tournament champion No. 5 Washington State, 74-63, on Saturday.

In the first meeting between the two programs, Villanova (28-6) looks to advance to the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years, while FGCU (33-3) is seeking its first Sweet 16 appearance in program history.

Defending the three

To put it simply, the Eagles like to shoot. FGCU leads the country in both three point attempts (31.4) and three pointers made (11.8) per game.

The Eagles have seven players on their roster that shoot above 35% from distance (min. 75 attempts), and with a deep 10-person rotation, they are a dangerous matchup on the offensive end.

But Villanova prides itself on defense. Head coach Denise Dillon has said time and again that “defense wins games.” Monday will be no different.

A majority of FGCU’s three pointers come off a drive and kick play. The Eagles have talented guards in Emma List and Tishara Morehouse who can distribute the ball and create open shots.

“It’s just relying on a lot of the one-on-one coverage,” Dillon said. “The conversation has to be had of when we’re switching, taking up space and getting out there to limit their threes. If we can get these guys to a mid range game then we’re putting ourselves in a good position.”

Crashing the boards

With a lot of three point shots, plenty of long rebounds follow. The Wildcats have been solid inside on the boards with Christina Dalce and Maddy Siegrist, but rebounding at the guard positions will be crucial against FGCU.

“[Dalce], her timing is pretty good, and she gets up there for some of those rebounds, but if they’re off the back rim, we’ve got to get our guards in there right away,” Dillon said. “They have the mentality, but it has to be that reminder to get after it. We can’t afford a rebound kick out for another three. It’s got to be the one and done factor.”

Villanova has found success in transition this season and with long rebounds from their guards, the Wildcats will have an opportunity to exploit the Eagles in that area.

FGCU doesn’t have anyone on their roster taller than 6-0, while Siegrist and Dalce stand at 6-2 in the Wildcats’ starting lineup, but that doesn’t discourage the Eagles.

“It’s always been heart over height,” 6-0 forward Uju Ezeudu said. “If you want to get a rebound, you’re gonna get a rebound.”

If Villanova can take advantage of its size inside while cleaning up the outside with tough guard defense, the Wildcats’ defense could very well win them another game.

Balanced Offense

Balance may seem unnecessary with a top scorer that leads the nation in scoring with 29.1 points per game. But for the Wildcats, the supporting cast around Siegrist has been key this season.

In Saturday’s win over Cleveland State, junior Bella Runyan and sophomore Kaitlyn Orihel provided a spark off the bench with 13 and nine points, respectively. The pair have had big moments throughout this season, but they aren’t usually in those second and third spots.

Sophomore Lucy Olsen, who added nine points on Saturday, is the Wildcats’ second leading scorer at 12.2 points per game while junior Maddie Burke averaged 7.4 points and leads the team in three pointers with 69.

Olsen has had 22 scoring games of double figures this season, including two 20-point outings. Burke has scored in double figures 12 times this season, including a season-high 15 points against Creighton. Villanova went 12-0 in those games.

Dillon and her staff know what they’re going to get out of Siegrist when she steps on the floor. It’s the other players around her that can elevate Villanova on both ends of the floor.

