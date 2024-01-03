Villanova’s scoring committee defeats Seton Hall, extending three-game win streak

Villanova women’s basketball had a simple New Year’s resolution: win.

After losing to St. Johns, 51-46, in its Big East opener on Dec. 16, the Wildcats needed to turn it around — and thats exactly what they did.

The Wildcats extended their win streak to three games Wednesday night in a 50-45 victory over Seton Hall.

Villanova’s previous two wins came against La Salle (74-60) on Dec. 21 and Xavier (86-45) on Dec. 30.

While the Pirates (9-5) clawed to keep themselves in the game, including a 7-0 run in the third quarter, the Wildcats (9-5) maintained their lead with a disciplined defense that allowed just two three-pointers.

Here’s a look at what the ‘Cats did to stay in the win column.

Spreading the wealth

Lucy Olsen came into the Seton Hall matchup tied for fourth in points in the nation at 24. But, unlike other games, the Wildcats’ win over Seton Hall wasn’t just a complete Olsen (10 points) overload.

Junior Kaitlyn Orihel led the Wildcats with 13 points, while freshman Maddie Weber followed with 11. Junior Zanai Jones chipped in with eight.

Junior Christina Dalce had her usual standout performance under the basket, contributing 12 boards and six points, and Olsen added eight rebounds.

If the Wildcat’s want to keep finding success, spreading the wealth is exactly what’s needed.

Don’t succumb to competition

In their wins over La Salle and Xavier, the Wildcats stuck to what they do best: played Villanova basketball.

Olsen led the Wildcats in points both games, having her standout performance against Xavier where she dropped 31 and became the 31st player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points.

Dalce also contributed with a double-double in Villanova’s win over La Salle, while senior Bella Runyan added 11 boards to the team’s Big 5 victory.

And yet it’s not all sunshine and rainbows.

Villanova may not have succumbed to La Salle and Xavier’s level of play, but in its win over Seton Hall, the Wildcats had sloppy moments.

Villanova headed into halftime with a 5-point lead after shooting just 28.1% from the field and 25% from three while its top scorers in Olsen and Dalce combined for just 3 of 19 attempts from the floor.

The Wildcats just barely improved these stats in the second half, shooting 17-for-57 from the field. They also had an uncharacteristic 15 turnovers on the night, helping to keep the Pirates in the game.

Up next

Villanova will take on its third conference game of the season against Georgetown on Jan 10 (11:30 a.m.) at the Finneran Pavilion. The Hoyas (11-2, 1-1 Big East) lost to Seton Hall in their conference opener, but defeated DePaul, 66-62, on Dec. 31.