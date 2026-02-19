What did Villanova learn in its loss to No. 1 UConn? The game truly is ‘four quarters.’

It would be unfair to call Wednesday night’s Big East clash between Villanova and No. 1-ranked Connecticut anything other than what it ultimately was: a litmus test for the Wildcats.

Villanova may sit in second place in a demanding Big East Conference, but in Wednesday’s game against UConn, they were once again looking up at a Geno Auriemma-coached Huskies program, one that entered Finneran Pavilion undefeated with 27 wins.

Technically, make that 43 games in the regular season, if you consider the Huskies haven’t lost since last February when, as the No. 1 team in the land, they suffered a four-point upset to then No. 15-Tennessee.

A perennial power team in a power conference, Villanova wasn’t just playing the women wearing the deep blue of the Huskies’ uniform on the other side of the floor; it was playing to prove itself against UConn’s stature, its reputation.

And if we’re being honest, the result of UConn’s tens of millions in NIL funding, at the ready for distribution.

In her six years as head coach, Denise Dillon has never made concessions for her team after it has come up short against UConn, time and time again.

But if she wants this year’s very-talented Wildcats collective to dance far into March, it was made acutely aware their performance has to match what was on display in the first half on Wednesday night. And look a heck of a lot better than a second-half fallout that resulted in an 83-69 loss.

“Honestly, give them credit, [UConn] stuck to their game plan,” said Dillon. “I think we let up on what we needed to do … miss a possession here or there, they’re going to take advantage.

“And that’s what happened.”

Don’t sleep on the Wildcats

In the first eight minutes, Villanova (21-6, 14-4 Big East) looked the part of a true contender. The Wildcats held a one-point lead at the first television timeout with 4 minutes, 38 seconds remaining and went into the halftime break up three.

It marked the only time UConn (28-0, 17-0) has trailed at halftime this season and one of the few times a team held a commanding lead, with the Wildcats ahead for 16:10 of the first half, compared to just 2:09 for the Huskies.

“How we started the game was unacceptable,” said UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who finished with a team-high 26 points. “We need to be able to start the game strong, play the full 40, and not take the game or a team for granted. I think they proved we cannot overlook anyone.”

One player UConn certainly couldn’t overlook was Jasmine Bascoe, who had a team-high 26 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double. She got help from Denae Carter (21 points) and freshman Kennedy Henry, who finished with nine, but played one of her best games of the season.

“If it weren’t for my two girls [Fudd and forward Sarah Strong], she’d be the best player in the Big East, hands down,” said UConn coach Geno Auriemma who lauded Bascoe’s performance. “Just an amazing talent and she made it really tough for us tonight.”

Lessons learned

The reason UConn is No. 1 — besides having one of the most dominant players in women’s college basketball in Strong — is an ability to grind out wins.

Speaking of Strong, while she finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds, the Wildcats frustrated the sophomore enough that by the third quarter she was in danger of fouling out. Keeping her composure, she went on to aid the Huskies in a second-half performance that saw them outscore Villanova, 46-29.

Strong and Fudd did what they do, but in the end, turnovers were the Wildcats’ undoing, as UConn scored 28 points off of them.

“We talked about it even at the end of the first quarter,” said Dillon. “I said ‘imagine if we’d got 8-10 more shots off in that period, what a difference it could make.’ We just have to focus our attention on taking care of the basketball.”

Before the game, ESPN bracketologists had Villanova as a bubble team, projected to play as the No. 9 seed in the upcoming women’s NCAA Tournament. Judging by last night’s performance, at this juncture, it feels like a pretty fair assessment.

“The goal is to get to the [Big East] championship game, and [get into] March Madness,” said Dillon. “We’re preparing for that every day. We talk to our players about our practice plan, which is to prepare to face a UConn; and if they train that way, you’re going to have a lot of success along the way.”

On Wednesday night, Villanova came close to the type of success that would’ve likely found the Wildcats gracing Top 25 polls this time next week.

That didn’t happen.

But the consolation? They did more than enough to impress a storied ball coach who has firsthand experience of what success looks like.

“They’re a team that will be in the tournament, I think,” Auriemma said. “They’re really well coached, Denise [Dillon] does a tremendous job. You know this felt like one of those old-school Big East games tonight where you have to grind it out, and that’s usually what it’s like when you play here.”

Up next

Villanova will remain in town in preparation for Marquette at the Finn this Sunday (5 p.m., Peacock). The Golden Eagles (16-10, 10-7) are coming off a 71-56 Valentine’s Day loss to UConn, and will look to snap what’s now a three-game losing streak.

It’s Huskies week in Philly

On Saturday, Villanova’s men host No. 5 UConn (24-2, 13-1) at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (5:30 p.m., TNT). The Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East) are on a six-game win streak and are looking to avenge a a 75-67 overtime loss against then-No. 2 UConn on Jan. 24.

