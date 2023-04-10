What to know about the WNBA draft: How to watch, the top projected picks and more

Just one week after the NCAA championship game, the WNBA draft will take place at Spring Studios in New York City at 7 p.m. Monday.

The WNBA offseason has already been chaotic with free agency and trades. Many rosters will have a new look this season, and that will continue with the addition of the talented 2023 draft class.

What is the draft format?

Monday’s draft will consist of three rounds and 36 total picks. Some teams like the Aces have just one pick, the last one of the night, while others like Dallas have five, including three in the first round.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce each of the picks as they are made. There will be 15 draft prospects in attendance at Spring Studios with all of them being projected to go either in the first round or early second.

The players in attendance will include Aaliyah Boston (South Carolina), Diamond Miller (Maryland), Maddy Siegrist (Villanova), Laeticia Amihere (South Carolina), Brea Beal (South Carolina), Grace Berger (Indiana), Zia Cooke (South Carolina), Jordan Horston (Tennessee), Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Haley Jones (Stanford), Dorka Juhasz (UConn), Lou Lopez Senechal (UConn), Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State), Alexis Morris (LSU) and Stephanie Soares (Iowa State).

How can I watch the draft?

WNBA draft coverage will begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It can also be streamed on ESPN+ and in the ESPN app. The draft is expected to last two hours.

Where will Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist get picked?

The first team All-American and Big East Player of the Year is expected to go as the No. 3 pick to the Dallas Wings. Siegrist was initially projected to go fifth to Dallas, but with concerns that Washington could take her at 4, the Wings seem likely to use their earlier pick.

Either way, all signs point to Siegrist being a top-five pick.

Who are the other projected lottery picks?

The presumptive No. 1 pick has been South Carolina’s Aaliyah Boston all season. Boston was the national player of the year on a national championship team last year and had another dominant season in 2022-23.

Indiana has the first overall pick and is looking to bounce back from a last place finish. The Fever are expected to select Boston.

Minnesota has the second pick. The Lynx are expected to select Maryland’s Diamond Miller who has proven herself to be WNBA-ready. While there has been some conversation about the draft order, the top two have remained consistent throughout the year.

In their most recent mock drafts, ESPN, The Athletic and Sports Illustrated all had the same top three with Siegrist going to Dallas at No. 3. The fourth pick from Washington to round has posed a bit more of a question.

ESPN projects that the Mystics will select Iowa State’s Stephanie Soares. The 6-foot-6 center was dominant this season, but after suffering an ACL tear, there is concern about her status for this season. Soares was initially projected third to Dallas, but with the injury, Siegrist has jumped into that spot.

The Athletic projects Tennessee’s Jordan Horston to go No. 4. The 6-2 guard fills a need in the Mystics’ forward-heavy lineup.

Sports Illustrated has Stanford’s Haley Jones going to Washington. The 6-1 guard has the ability to facilitate for her teammates while also finding her own scoring opportunities. She is also a strong defender who can guard most positions on the floor, which the Mystics value.

Drexel’s Washington has a chance

Keishana Washington just finished a dominant career at Drexel in which she eclipsed 2,300 points and was named CAA Player of the Year this season.

The 5-7 guard has elite scoring ability, averaging 27.7 points per game this season, but there have been concerns regarding her height and playing at a mid-major. Washington is projected to go in the third round, with ESPN having her as the No. 25 pick to Indiana.

Washington has a good chance of being drafted on Monday night, but making a roster in the WNBA is a difficult task. With just 12 teams and 12 spots on each, Washington will have her work cut out for her, and Monday night is the first step.

