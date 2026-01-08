Villanova rides three-point shooting to dominant win over Xavier

Villanova maintained second place in the Big East with a 67-50 win over Xavier on Thursday afternoon at the Finneran Pavilion.

Last Sunday, Villanova (13-3, 6-1 Big East) was handed its first conference loss against Marquette, which snapped a 10-game win streak. The loss also dropped Villanova from No. 28 to No. 34 in the NCAA’s NET rankings.

But the Wildcats bounced back against the Musketeers, thanks to junior guard Kelsey Joens. The Iowa State transfer scored a career-high 18 points on six three-pointers with four rebounds.

The Wildcats’ three-point shooting propelled their win. Villanova made 15 of 32 three-pointers, while Xavier shot 4 of 13.

Sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe added 15 points, along with four rebounds and seven assists. Bascoe is the conference’s third-leading scorer, averaging 17.5 points.

Dropping threes

The Wildcats shot 5-for-9 from deep in the first quarter, which set the tone early.

Villanova started to break away at the end of the first quarter, scoring eight consecutive points to take over a 17-11 lead. To open the second, Villanova’s scoring run stretched to 11-0.

From there, the Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead, entering halftime with a 33-20 advantage.

Villanova held Xavier (9-7, 2-5) to 35% shooting from the field, , including 2-for-9 from deep, and exploited its errors, as the Wildcats scored 18 points off turnovers in the first half.

Bascoe controls the court

The Musketeers picked up their shooting in the second half. Xavier went on an 8-0 run across 2 minutes and 35 seconds, shrinking Villanova’s lead to seven.

Bascoe took care of Villanova’s response. With two minutes left in the third quarter, she notched a steal and drove to the basket for an uncontested layup. Bascoe then assisted a Joens three-pointer to end the quarter.

Joens knocked down two more three-pointers in the fourth. Villanova outscored Xavier, 10-3, in the final four minutes to seal the win.

Road challenges ahead

The Wildcats will head on the road for matchups against two crucial teams.

Villanova faces Providence on Sunday (noon, TruTV), then will visit the nation’s top team, undefeated UConn (7 p.m., FS1) on Thursday.