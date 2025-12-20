Villanova extends winning streak to seven with a win over Seton Hall

Villanova opened conference play on Friday night with a 72-55 victory over Seton Hall at Finneran Pavilion to extend a seven-game win streak.

The Wildcats (9-2, 2-0 Big East) made an early statement against one of their prime Big East rivals. Seton Hall (7-4, 1-1 Big East) placed third in the conference preseason poll, while Villanova was ranked fourth.

Sophomore guard Jasmine Bascoe led with 20 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Ryanne Allen added 19 points.

The Pirates were paced by sophomore guard Jada Eads, who scored 12 points and grabbed four rebounds.

It wasn’t one of Villanova’s strongest shooting nights. The Wildcats went 30-for-68 (44.1%) from the field, including 12 of 34 in three-pointers. But they thrived on defense to claim a double-digit victory over the Big East foe.

Villanova’s success in the turnover battle was key, scoring 18 points off 15 Seton Hall turnovers. Meanwhile, the Pirates managed four points from Villanova’s 12 turnovers on the night.

Shaking off the rust

It took some time for the Wildcats to find their rhythm after a nearly two-week hiatus from competition. Villanova last played against St. Joseph’s on Dec. 7 to claim the Big 5 Classic championship.

The Wildcats shot just 5-for-18 from the field in the opening ten minutes.

However, Villanova leaned on its steady defense , notching six steals in the first quarter and holding Seton Hall to 5-for-14 shooting from the field.

As Villanova trailed, 11-7, with 49 seconds left in the first quarter, Bascoe stole the ball and drove in a layup. Freshman forward Brooke Bender then sank a three-pointer to gain a one-point edge heading into the break.

Allen heats up

Allen fueled the scoring in second quarter, making all five of her three-pointers.

The Wildcats continued to control possession as 12 of their 23 points came off turnovers.

With a minute and 23 seconds remaining in the first half, junior forward Brynn McCurry grabbed a steal and passed it to Bender. She assisted Allen’s fourth three-pointer to secure a 35-25 lead.

Using offensive depth

Villanova continued to outscore Seton Hall in the third quarter. A three-pointer from Bender gave the Wildcats a 21-point advantage.

The Wildcats shot just 3-for-14 in three-pointers in the final 20 minutes, but Bascoe and McCurry were effective in distributing the ball.

Villanova finished with 20 assists, with McCurry dishing out a team-high eight.

Meanwhile, Villanova limited Seton Hall’s movement, holding the Pirates to just six assists on the night.

Up next

Villanova will host St. John’s (11-2, 1-1 Big East) on Monday at noon (ESPN+).