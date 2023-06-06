Will McNair Jr. commits to Providence, reigniting Philly to Friar pipeline under new coach Kim English

Providence has had a lot of success over the past few years in the transfer portal. Even more so when it comes to recruiting transfers with Philadelphia ties.

That success continued Tuesday with Providence and new head coach Kim English securing the commitment of Mississippi State transfer and Philadelphia native Will McNair, according to a report from On3.

The 6-foot-11, 265-pound forward, who split his high school career between Martin Luther King High School and Parkway Center City Prep, averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs.

Prior to transferring to Mississippi State prior to last season, McNair played three seasons at New Mexico State. He averaged 6.6 points and 4.9 rebounds during his last season at NMSU, and helped the Aggies upset Connecticut in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

With Ed Cooley and his staff, including longtime assistant and Dobbins Tech graduate Jeff Battle, leaving Providence for Georgetown this offseason, it looked as if the Philly pipeline up 1-95 might be closed up. Apparently not.

Providence, thanks in large part to Battle’s local ties, has been led by Philadelphia-based transfers like Ed Croswell (La Salle, St. Joseph’s Prep), Jared Bynum (Saint Joseph’s), and Clifton Moore (La Salle, Hatboro-Horsham) over the past couple seasons. That looks to be continuing under English and his new staff.

McNair, who will have one season of eligibility remaining, is the fourth transfer to commit to the Friars this offseason.