The Dragons won their seventh straight contest Friday night to improve to 14-6 overall and 7-1 in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
The difference in the game was three-point shooting. Drexel shot 9-for-25 from three while Towson only made 1-of-12 from deep. All nine of Drexel’s three-point field goals came in the first half.
Bailey Greenberg’s all-around performance helped carry the Dragons. The senior forward scored a game-high 19 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had five assists.
Junior guard Hannah Nihill added 11 points on 3-of-6 shooting from three-point range and three rebounds.
Drexel will look to win its eighth straight when it hosts James Madison on Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Quakers suffered their fourth straight loss in an Ivy League battle against the Crimson. Penn falls to 10-5 overall and 0-2 in Ivy League play.
Lola Mullaney scored a team-high 20 points and Jeannie Boehm collected 16 rebounds for Harvard.
Penn guard Kayla Padilla led all scorers with 21 points.
The Quakers will travel to Dartmouth on Saturday for a 5 p.m. tip.