The Dragons followed up their overtime victory over UNC Wilmington with another win against the Huskies, improving to 9-6 overall and 2-1 in the Colonial Athletic Conference.
Drexel held Northeastern to 34 percent shooting from the field. Though the Dragons shot worse at 29.4 percent, they won the game at the foul line, shooting 17-for-25 while the Huskies shot just 1-for-6. Northeastern also committed 28 turnovers to Drexel’s 14.
Senior forwards Niki Metzel and Mariah Leonard each led the Dragons with 13 points.
Drexel will look for its third straight win on Sunday when they host Hofstra at 2 p.m.
Coming off back-to-back wins on the road, the Wildcats couldn’t keep the momentum going at home, losing by 17 to Bulldogs in a Big East matchup.
With the loss, Villanova fell to 8-7 overall and 3-2 in conference play.
After a close first quarter, which the Wildcats trailed by two, Butler went on a 13-0 run in the second to break the game open.
The Wildcats shot 1-for-15 from the field in the quarter and overall, shot 13-for-58 from the field and 7-for-14 from the free-throw line.S
Redshirt freshman Maddy Siegrist led Villanova with 11 points and 11 rebounds. The forward leads the Big East with six double-doubles and has recorded 36 rebounds in her last three games.
Butler’s Kristen Spolyar had a game-high 15 points.
Villanova returns to action on Sunday where it will host Xavier for a 1 p.m. tip.