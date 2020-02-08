The Quakers survived in overtime at home over the Lions to improve to 12-5 overall and 2-2 in the Ivy League.
Junior center Eleah Parker finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds. Parker shot 12-for-23 from the field.
Freshman guard Kayla Padilla added 22 points and made three three-pointers.
Junior guard Michae Jones only finished with eight points, but was a plus-18 in 25 minutes.
Penn will host Cornell on Saturday at 7 p.m.
The Wildcats finished on the right side of a one-point road victory over the Musketeers, improving to 13-10 overall and 7-5 in the Big East.
Villanova outscored Xavier 13-6 in the fourth quarter.
Bridget Herlihy made the go-ahead three-point field goal with 35 seconds remaining. The senior forward finished with 16 points.
Redshirt freshman Madison Siegrist led all scorers with 21 points and seven rebounds.
The Wildcats only led for 9:42 the entire game.
Villanova will travel to Butler on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The Dragons dominated from the first quarter on and never looked back in a decisive victory over the host Dukes.
Drexel improves to 16-6 overall and is first place in the Colonial Athletic Conference with a 9-1 record.
The Dragons missed their first eight shots but finished the first quarter on a 10-0 run and didn’t cease momentum.
Senior forward Mariah Leonard led Drexel with 10 points.
Sophomore guard Keishana Washington and Sophomore forward Kate Connolly each contributed nine points.
Archbishop Wood teammates turned Drexel teammates, seniors Aubree Brown and Bailey Greenberg, set a new program record by winning their 89th game.
Drexel will travel to Northeastern on Sunday for a 2 p.m. tip.