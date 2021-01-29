Each of the City Six women’s teams have played in the last seven days. That’s a big accomplishment in the 2020-21 season.
Conference action is heating up and most of the schools’ trends are turning into parts of their identity.
La Salle has won three straight. The 8-7 record (4-4 Atlantic Ten) is the best start since 2016-17. The Explorers had 12 losses last season by the time they won their eighth game.
Don’t expect much celebrating, though.
“Nobody cares what your record is in the middle of the season, so we’ll see how we finish up, and that’s what the team will focus on,” head coach Mountain MacGillivray said.
MacGillivray credits La Salle’s experience as the biggest reason for the team’s improvement. It’s still a relatively young roster compared to other A-10 schools. Eleven of the 16 players are freshman and sophomores.
La Salle’s next game is Friday against Rhode Island, which also has a three-game winning streak. Something’s got to give.
The Rams won the first matchup, 72-69. La Salle leading scorer Claire Jacobs was held to a season-low two points on 1-for-8 shooting in that meeting. La Salle was also missing Deja King and Kayla Spruill.
“That gives you a little hope for the second time around,” MacGillivray said. “You’re talking about our best on-ball defender [King], and our second-leading scorer and rebounder [Spruill]. That’s a lot of individual talent.”
St. Joseph’s had three practices this week in preparation for Friday’s game against UMass.
Normally that may not mean much, but this season, it is crucial. The Hawks have only played five games due to COVID-19 pauses.
Three practices allowed the team to get a lot of scrimmages and game-like situations in. The Hawks should be in better shape and more prepared against UMass than at any point this season.
Practice also allowed head coach Cindy Griffin to see different lineups, which will come in handy the remainder of the season. The Hawks (4-1, 2-1 Atlantic Ten) are not set on a starting five.
“I think it’s about matchups,” Griffin said. “I think it’s going to be on a game-to-game situation now that we get a little more into a rhythm.”
UMass (10-3, 6-2 A-10) has been impressive and has played almost three times as many games as the Hawks. Forward Sam Breen has been one of the A-10′s most impressive players, and the Hawks will be keyed on stopping her.
“She’s a forward who has guard skills,” Griffin said. “She’s a scorer from all different areas of the floor.”
Be easy, Temple fans. Sure, you may be losing Mia Davis after this season, but Jasha Clinton is poised to be the next Temple star.
She was named Big Five player of the week on Monday. Two weeks ago she was placed on the Big Five women’s honor roll after a career-high 23 points against Cincinnati.
Temple (5-5, 5-2 American Athletic Conference) defeated Wichita State (3-6, 0-4 AAC), 65-55, at McGonigle Hall last Saturday. Clinton had 21 points on 8-for-13 shooting. After scoring in single digits in three of her first four games, Clinton has scored double figures in six straight.
Villanova hasn’t been given any mercy since its return from a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats won a hard-fought 81-78 overtime contest against St. John’s on Monday and lost 95-77 to Marquette on Wednesday.
Maddy Siegrist, Brianna Herlihy and Sarah Mortensen have been consistent contributors on offense. It feels like it’s almost a new player joining those three each game.
Freshman Bella Runyan and Lior Garzon combined for 31 big points in the win over St. John’s. Samantha Carangi came off the bench and had a career-high nine assists against Marquette.
The individual breakout games have happened often for the Wildcats (9-3, 4-3 Big East), fifth in the Big East standings. The emergence of another offensive option outside of the big three will have a major impact on the Wildcats’ final standing.
Last Saturday’s 59-57 road loss to Elon marked the first time Drexel lost two straight since November of last season against Pacific and Depaul.
On Sunday, Hannah Nihill led the Dragons (7-4, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association) with 22 points as they defeated Elon, 55-44. Mariah Leonard added 13 points.
The Dragons will play a weekend doubleheader at Northeastern (3-6, 2-4 CAA) on Saturday and Sunday.