TEMPLE 72, LA SALLE 69
Sophomore guard Marissa Mackins scored a game-high 28 points in the Owls’ win over the Explorers on Monday.
Mackins shot 10-for-22 from the field and 7-for-18 from three.
Redshirt sophomore Ashley Jones added 23 points and nine rebounds for Temple. She made all seven of her free-throw attempts.
The Owls climbed out of a 12-point first-quarter deficit by outscoring La Salle 25-10 in the second quarter.
As a team, the Owls shot 14-for-15 from the line while the Explorers shot 8-for-17.
Temple will travel to Tulsa on Saturday to begin American Athletic Conference play.
La Salle will host Dayton on Saturday to begin Atlantic 10 play.
DREXEL 70, MAINE 57
Senior forward Bailey Greenberg scored a career-high 32 points in the Dragons’ victory over the Black Bears. It was Greenberg’s third 30-point game of the season and she went 13-for-20 from the field and made 2-of-3 from three-point range.
Greenberg has moved into 10th place all-time on Drexel’s scoring list.
Senior guard Aubree Brown scored only three points but tallied a game-high seven assists.
The Dragons will travel to the College of Charleston on Friday for their Colonial Athletic Association opener.
ST. JOSEPH’S 49, NAVY 40
Freshman forward Gabby Smalls led the Hawks with 10 points in a low-scoring win over Navy on Monday.
Junior guard Mary Sheehan and freshman forward Claire Melia each added nine points for St. Joe’s.
The Hawks held Navy to 16-for-58 shooting from the floor.
St. Joe’s will begin A-10 play on Saturday at Richmond.