I’d seen Ryan Gosling play Armstrong in First Man. I marveled in the theater at the digital transformation of the found footage in director Todd Douglas Miller’s documentary Apollo 11, which made its TV premiere last month on CNN (a repeat runs 9 p.m. July 20). And if I didn’t already own it on DVD, I’d be recording all 12 episodes of HBO’s Emmy-winning 1998 mini-series From the Earth to the Moon, which has been digitally remastered and will run as a marathon on HBO2 on Saturday, July 20, beginning at 8:45 a.m. (You can watch it on HBO Go, HBO Now, and HBO On Demand beginning July 15.)