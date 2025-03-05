Here’s how to save on a Philly-area bar or bat mitzvah, according to planners

While bar and bat mitzvahs can be extravagant parties that cost $100,000 or more, they don’t have to be.

Regardless of a family’s budget, they can host a meaningful celebration recognizing the accomplishment of their child, Philadelphia-area event planners and vendors said.

“The party should reflect your child and your family and the achievement that just happened, whether it’s a private dinner in a restaurant or a backyard party or in a bowling alley. It doesn’t matter,” said Jean Kintisch, owner of Pine Hill Events in Wayne. “It’s worth celebrating. It’s worth bringing people together.”

“Just do the best you can with what you have,” said Valerie Felgoise, owner of Let’s Party with Valerie. “There is nothing wrong with doing a smaller event without all the bells and whistles.”

Here are some of local vendors’ top tips for planning a bar or bat mitzvah without draining your savings account or racking up debt.

Think of more intimate ways to celebrate

Remember that the big, wedding-reception-esque dance party isn’t required. A b’nai mitzvah celebration is just as meaningful, said several planners, if it’s in a backyard with a tent and food trucks.

“I did one recently where the party was a very small dinner in a private room of an excellent restaurant” in Center City, Kintisch said. Private dining plans at some of the city’s fanciest restaurants can cost a few thousand dollars, a savings of tens of thousands of dollars compared to the average big reception.

Inquire about your synagogue hall

These spaces are usually more budget-friendly relative to other venues, several planners said.

Keep in mind, however, that if you or your child will then want to transform the hall with tons of decor, essentially making it look like another type of venue, it may end up costing more than renting a modest venue in the first place, Felgoise said.

Prioritize

Talk with your child, and think about what areas of the party are most important to them and your guests. Splurge on those things and save on the rest.

For lower-key bar and bat mitzvahs, “I’m seeing a lot more DIY, where the decor is not professionally created,” Kintisch said. “It’s a project that the family takes on.”

Be honest with your vendors

Share your budget with them and they may offer different packages. For example, Sharon Fullerton, owner of Mitzvahtography by Sharon Fullerton, said she offers a less expensive, digital-only package for clients who want to create their own albums after the event.

Focus on the milestone and the child

Keep perspective on the accomplishment and what your child actually enjoys. Let that guide what you spend money on.

“If they want a theme, the guests that are there that love this kid should be like, ‘Oh yes, of course the theme is chocolate,’” Kintisch said. “It should make perfect sense.”

And if they don’t want a theme, don’t force it, planners said. If they don’t like loud music and dancing, opt for a different kind of party.