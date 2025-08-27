QVC and HSN are hiring 250 in West Chester, months after layoffs and consolidation

QVC’s parent company will soon be hiring at its West Chester headquarters.

QVC Group, which owns home-shopping networks QVC and HSN, plans to hire about 250 new employees in early 2026, according to spokesperson Matthew Goldstein.

The news comes five months after the company announced it would be laying off 900 people, about 5% of its global workforce, in conjunction with the closure of HSN’s studio in St. Petersburg, Fla. HSN has since relocated to the West Chester campus, consolidating with QVC, which has been based in the Chester County seat for more than 30 years.

About 50 HSN employees will be relocating from Florida, also in early 2026, Goldstein said.

As for the 250 new jobs, “we’re hiring for roles across the business including broadcast, content, buying and planning, and our corporate support functions,” Goldstein said in a statement. These openings include positions that will help with new multichannel content for both QVC and HSN.

Amid consistent revenue declines, the company has vowed to lean more into social media and streaming to reach more customers.

QVC pioneered home shopping before the digital age, with its business coming from loyal TV viewers. Now, many consumers shop on the go, through their favorite retailers’ apps or social media marketplaces like TikTok Shop.

In order to compete, company leaders hope to “create the world’s leading live social shopping content engine,” as they phrased it in a statement last year.

Goldstein said people can apply for jobs at QVC Group at careers.qvcgrp.com/us.