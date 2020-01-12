Three men are dead and two hospitalized, victims of five shootings in Philadelphia that began late Saturday night and continued into late Sunday afternoon.
In the most recent episode of gun violence, a 55-year-old man was shot once in the chest at 28th and York Streets in North Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Earlier, just after 1 p.m., a 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on the 2400 block of North 54th Street in the Overbrook section, police said. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
A gun -- not believed to be involved in the shooting -- was found on him, police said.
Just before 3 a.m., a 33-year-old man was shot once in the lower back on the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard in the Feltonville section of North Philadelphia. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia in stable condition, police said.
At 1:24 a.m., a 31-year-old man was shot three times in the head on the 4700 block of North Fifth Street in the Hunting Park section. Police said he was pronounced dead about 10 minutes later at Temple University Hospital.
And at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, a 24-year-old man was shot twice in the head, once in the chest and once in the back at Amber and Rush Streets in Kensington. He was pronounced dead shortly after at Temple, police said.
No arrests were reported in any of the shootings. Police did not provide identities of the victims.