Man arrested after fatal shooting inside a 7-Eleven in Northeast Philly

A man was shot in the head and killed inside a 7-Eleven in the Tacony section of Philadelphia on Thursday morning, police said, and the shooter fled and barricaded himself in a nearby home before he was arrested.

The victim, whom police did not identify, was shot shortly after 7 a.m. inside the store on the 6900 block of Torresdale Avenue, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later, police said.

Soon after, around 7:44 a.m., police received a 911 call that the suspected shooter had barricaded himself inside a home on the 7000 block of Tulip Street, just blocks away from the store, police said. He was taken into custody shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said.

The motive for the crime was not immediately clear.

As of Wednesday, there have been 111 homicides in the city, according to police data. That number is down more than 11% from the same time last year, when there were 125 homicides reported, the data shows.