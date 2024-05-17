80-year-old Roslyn man is in custody after shooting son, police say

An 80-year-old father was in police custody Friday after allegedly shooting his adult son during a domestic incident, police said.

The dispute took place just before 9 a.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue in the Roslyn section of Abington Township, according to the Abington Police Department.

Additional details — including the names of the father and son involved and a motive — had not been released as of publication time. The son, 40, was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The father was taken into custody and transported to the Abington Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.