80-year-old Roslyn man is in custody after shooting son, police say
The dispute took place Friday morning on the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue in the Roslyn section of Abington Township.
An 80-year-old father was in police custody Friday after allegedly shooting his adult son during a domestic incident, police said.
The dispute took place just before 9 a.m. Friday on the 2500 block of Pershing Avenue in the Roslyn section of Abington Township, according to the Abington Police Department.
Additional details — including the names of the father and son involved and a motive — had not been released as of publication time. The son, 40, was shot in the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The father was taken into custody and transported to the Abington Police Department. The incident remains under investigation.