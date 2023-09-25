A Collegeville man called the FBI to confess killing his mother and brother, Montgomery County DA says

A Collegeville man killed his mother and brother Sunday inside his home, prosecutors said Monday.

Aaron Deshong, 49, has been charged with two counts of first- and third-degree murder, court records show. There was no indication that he had hired an attorney, and he remained in custody, denied bail.

Deshong told detectives in an interview that he had been “on edge” since his father’s death, according to the affidavit of probable caused filed for his arrest. But the motive behind the killing of his mother, Wanda, 74, and older brother, Adam, 53, remained unclear.

Investigators had been called to the home Deshong shared with his mother on Gravel Pike about 5 p.m. on Sunday, the affidavit said. They had been sent there after receiving a call from a dispatcher at the FBI National Threats Operation Center.

The dispatcher said Deshong had called the center, explaining that he had harmed his relatives, was not suicidal, and didn’t trust local police, the affidavit said. When the dispatcher asked Deshong if his relatives were OK, he told them he “wasn’t sure,” according to the affidavit.

When the officers arrived, Deshong was still on the phone with the federal authorities, and was taken into custody without incident. Inside Deshong’s bedroom closet, detectives found a .38-caliber revolver registered in his name with four fired shell casings in its cylinder. Deshong had purchased the gun in 2004, the affidavit said.

Inside the kitchen, investigators found the two victims lying in pools of blood, according to the affidavit. Wanda Deshong had been shot once in the head, and her older son had been shot multiple times. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.