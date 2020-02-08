According to Molloy, two officers were speaking to each other when Abington resident Hope Brouwer-Ancher, 18, pushed one of them. As officers tried to restrain her, a 17-year-old whose name was not provided because he is a juvenile threw an officer to the ground, Molloy said. That officer sustained a sprained wrist, and a lieutenant broke a finger during the struggle, Molloy said. The officers are in their 50s and 60s and are police veterans of more than 30 years, he said.