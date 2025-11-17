A Trenton woman was found dead in an abandoned car. Police say her boyfriend killed her.

A woman who was found dead inside an abandoned car in Lower Makefield on Sunday had been killed hours earlier by her boyfriend in Trenton, police said Monday.

Lamont Truitt, of Trenton, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, carjacking, and related crimes in the shooting death of Alyssia Murphy, 32. He is also charged with shooting and wounding a friend of Murphy’s who had been sitting with her in a Toyota Camry, which police say he stole after the shooting.

Truitt, 36, remained in custody Monday, awaiting a detention hearing in Mercer County.

A passerby found Murphy’s body inside the abandoned Camry early Sunday near an access road to the Delaware Canal, according to Lower Makefield police. She had been shot multiple times.

Trenton police say the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Coolidge Avenue near Oakland Street in the capital city.

Murphy’s friend, whom police did not identify, said she was sitting in the car with Murphy when Truitt approached them. The couple began to argue, she said, and in the heat of their dispute, Truitt pulled out a handgun and fired multiple times at Murphy at close range.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, said she jumped out of the car and ran before Truitt sped off. She was later treated at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

A family friend who asked not to be identified out of fear of retaliation described Murphy as a kind, generous person who had long dreamed of starting a family and “certainly did not deserve to go like that.”