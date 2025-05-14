After 8 years, a missing Malvern woman’s husband has been charged with her murder

Eight years after Anna Maciejewska disappeared from her Main Line home, leaving her son behind without a word, her husband has been charged with killing her, Chester County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Alan Gould, 60, disposed of Maciejewska’s body, hid evidence and pretended to be his wife for weeks in text messages and other forms of communication with her family, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest.

Maciejewska’s body, investigators said, has never been found.

Gould was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on murder and related charges for the death of Maciejewska, 43, who was reported missing in April 2017. But, the affidavit said, she likely had been killed two weeks earlier, in late March.

He remained in custody Wednesday, denied bail.

“Ultimately this is a sad situation,” Gould’s attorney, Evan Kelly, said Wednesday. “But after eight years of investigations and innuendo, Mr. Gould is anxious to clear his name in court.

Gould was long considered a person of interest in his wife’s death, investigators said. He was the last person to see her, telling her family she disappeared on April 10, 2017.

Maciejewska’s co-workers at Voya Financial in West Chester reported her missing to police the next day, after she failed to show up for work twice in a row with no explanation, the affidavit said. Gould didn’t contact authorities until days later, court filings show.

Gould told police his wife had been running late for work and left their Malvern home in a “panic,” according to court filings.

He later told Maciejewska’s family he had no idea where she was, and said she had cancelled a planned trip to her native Poland to surprise her parents due to issues with a layover.

Her family told The Inquirer in 2018 that they felt the sudden cancellation was strange, especially since she told them through an abrupt text message that simply said, “I’m sorry, I can’t come.”

They said they believed someone else had written that message, posing as their daughter.

Meanwhile, local investigators struggled to piece together Maciejewska’s final hours.

Repeated searches of the family’s home, as well as a townhouse Maciejewska owned in West Chester, turned up empty. Investigators said her wallet and cellphone never left the family’s home, a detail that confused and alarmed her coworkers and friends, who said she never travelled without them.

Pennsylvania State Police detectives found her Audi A4 a month later, parked in a lot not far from her home.

Over the years, investigators said Gould stop cooperating with them, as their investigation shifted from a missing-persons case to a suspected murder.

Maciejewska’s friends and neighbors fought to keep the story in the public eye, holding vigils, starting pages on social media dedicated to finding her and sitting down for interviews with local media.

The case captured national interest and was featured on podcasts and blogs about unsolved crimes.

Maciejewska came to the United States in 1997 to pursue a graduate degree in actuarial mathematics at the University of Louisville, her mother, Janina, told The Inquirer. She followed her then-boyfriend, who had come over from Poland to start classes there a year before.

The two broke up when she moved to West Chester to work for a company that later became Voya.

Maciejewska met Gould on a ski trip in the mid-2000s, her mother said.

“She thought he had no flaws,” Janina Maciejewska said in a 2018 interview. Gould seemed infatuated with Maciejewska, too, she said, and they married in 2006.

The marriage appeared to be a happy one, her mother said, until the couple’s son Andrew was born in 2013 and Gould seemed to pay more attention to the child than his wife.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.