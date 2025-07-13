Suspect arrested in North Philly shooting that left three injured, police say

A 39-year-old man was arrested Friday and accused of injuring three people in a shooting in North Philadelphia last week, police said.

Nikeil Jennings was charged with aggravated assault and firearms-related offenses in connection with the shooting shortly after midnight on Wednesday on the 2600 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue, a police spokesperson said Sunday.

The three victims — a 37-year-old woman, a 35-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man — were taken to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, authorities said.

It couldn’t immediately be determined whether Jennings has an attorney.

As of Saturday, there had been 556 shooting victims in Philadelphia this year, down 6% over the same period in 2024, police data show.