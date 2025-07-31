Montgomery County childcare center employee charged with assaulting 2 babies

A 37-year-old woman was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated assault on two infants at a childcare center where she worked, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Catalina Baldwin, 37, of Phoenixville, was being held in lieu of 10% of $500,000 bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility and was scheduled for a bail hearing on Friday.

On July 9, Upper Providence police and firefighters responded to a report of an unresponsive 7-month-old girl at the Oaks Early Learning Center. The girl, who appeared to be having seizures, was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, where she was diagnosed with multiple injuries consistent with nonaccidental trauma, Steele said.

The girl, identified as S.F., was flown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she underwent emergency surgery. Part of her skull had to be removed and she remains hospitalized, Steele said.

A representive for Oaks Early Learning Center could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

The day of the emergency, Baldwin, who worked in the infant room as a “teacher,” texted the childcare center’s director asking her to respond to the infant room, Steele said. The director said the infant was listless and unable to hold up her head and the director then sought emergency help.

Detectives downloaded Baldwin’s cell phone and found she had texted another employee that “(S.F.) is a nightmare” eight minutes before she texted the director for help, Steele said. The “nightmare” message was deleted shortly before Baldwin spoke with detectives, according to Steele.

Investigators also found that Baldwin searched on Google for “Shaken Syndrome” on July 11, Steele said.

Upper Providence police had been investigating an incident in late May in which a 5-month-old girl, identified as “ECW,” was injured while in the infant room at Oaks Early Learning Center.

Baldwin sent a message to the girl’s mother saying the infant had experienced bleeding from the mouth, Steele said. The mother took the girl to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia to be evaluated.

According to the police affidavit of probable cause for Baldwin’s arrest, on May 30 Baldwin allegedly sought advice from ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot.

“A mom of one of my infants in my classroom wants a meeting because she thinks the baby’s safety is compromised in the classroom because she has had incidents often. How can I handle this situation? She wants a meeting. And what to say?” Baldwin asked, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit does not say explicitly what ChatGPT’s answer was, but the affidavit said that Baldwin and the center’s director told the mother that the girl “caused the injury herself by placing a broken wicker basket in her mouth, although no one had seen ECW do this.”

Problems persisted for the infant due to the mouth injury and the girl was admitted to the hospital and was given a feeding tube, police said.

The CHOP Child Protection Team reported that the injury was “highly concerning for non-accidental trauma/child physical abuse,” Steele said. The girl was in the sole care of Baldwin at the time of the injury, he said.

Besides two counts of aggravated assault, Baldwin was charged with two counts each of simple assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and recklessly endangering another person.

A preliminary hearing for Baldwin is scheduled for Aug. 12.