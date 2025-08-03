Bensalem police officer shot a motorcyclist after an alleged road rage incident

A Bensalem officer shot and injured a motorcyclist Saturday after an alleged road rage incident, the police department said.

Around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Bensalem police said in a news release, the officer responded to a report from a driver that a motorcyclist had pointed a gun at him near Bristol Pike and Biddle Lane and continued to follow him.

The officer, the release said, reached both vehicles while they were stopped in traffic at Bristol Pike and Appleton Avenue.

When the officer got out of his car the motorcyclist was on foot with a gun in his right hand and did not comply with orders, according to the police statement. The officer then shot at the motorcyclist, police said.

The man, who police did not identify, was in guarded condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Saturday night following emergency surgery.

The Bucks County District Attorneys Office, which is investigating the incident, did not immediately respond to questions about potential charges or the current condition of the motorcyclist.

This is a developing story and will be updated.