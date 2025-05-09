Marie Scott, 71 and battling cancer, to testify before Pa. Board of Pardons in request for an early release from prison

A 71-year-old woman who has spent more than a half-century in prison for murder is expected to go before Pennsylvania’s Board of Pardons on Friday and ask for mercy.

Marie Scott has been in prison since 1973, after she and her 16-year-old boyfriend, Leroy Saxton, robbed a Germantown gas station. She was 19 and addicted to heroin when she helped Saxton tie up the cashier, Michael Kerrigan, and then rifle through the store’s cash register and safe. Her attorneys say she was acting as a lookout when — to her surprise, she says — Saxton shot Kerrigan, 35, in the back of the head.

The pair was later arrested. Saxton was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Scott was convicted of felony murder and sentenced to the same fate.

But Saxton was released on time served in 2020, after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned mandatory life sentences for juveniles.

Scott, meanwhile, remains in prison.

She is now wheelchair-bound and suffering from Stage 2 breast cancer. She underwent a double mastectomy late last year, but because her doctors say she has more than a year to live, she doesn’t qualify for compassionate release under Pennsylvania law, her attorneys said.

For years, Scott and her lawyers at the Abolitionist Law Center have applied for a commutation from the Board of Pardons, asking that her life sentence be reduced. They have repeatedly been denied — until this year, when she was granted a public hearing in her case.

That hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon, when Scott and her supporters will tell the board why they believe she deserves to be released.

To win her freedom, Scott would need a unanimous vote of the five-member board and final approval from Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Under state law, people who commit a felony — such as robbery — that leads to a death can be charged with second-degree murder, also known as felony murder, even if they didn’t kill the victim or intend for anyone to die. Pennsylvania is one of only two states in the nation where a felony murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence.

Shapiro has said he believes in second chances and has called the mandatory sentence for the crime unjust and unconstitutional.

Kerrigan’s surviving relatives are expected to testify, as are attorneys from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Scott’s attorneys said Laurel Harry, secretary of the corrections department, told them she does not support her release, pointing to the three times between 1975 and 1980 that Scott escaped from State Correctional Institute Muncy, where she has served most of her sentence.

Bret Grote, Scott’s attorney, said she has had only minor, nonviolent infractions on her record since, and has become a model inmate. She is remorseful, and has written books about healing, directed plays, led drug and alcohol treatment courses for inmates, and became a mentor and mother figure to dozens of women at Muncy. Other women with escapes on their record, including one with a violent offense while in custody, have had their sentences commuted, he said.

Two of Kerrigan’s daughters initially supported Scott’s release, saying that because the teen who pulled the trigger had been released, she, too, should get out.

But they have since changed their minds and now oppose the commutation. Angela Kerrigan said she and her siblings don’t think Scott has expressed sufficient remorse for her actions, and they believe she played more of a role in the shooting than she and her attorneys have acknowledged.

They are expected to ask that she remain in prison for the rest of her life.

Kerrigan’s children suffered in the aftermath of his shooting death, and blame Scott for many of their struggles. Kerrigan, a father of six, with a granddaughter who was considered a seventh child, worked as a Philadelphia firefighter, but because he was off-duty when he was killed, his family did not receive a pension or benefits.

Kerrigan’s wife fell into a deep depression, and stopped caring for her children, said Doreen Kerrigan Burgess, the second youngest. She started to physically abuse Burgess and her siblings, and the children sometimes went days without eating, Burgess said.

“When we lost our dad, we also lost our mom,” she said. “We were fending for ourselves.”

Burgess said her family’s life was never the same.

For much of that, they blame Scott.

Hearings before the board of pardons can be lengthy, heated — and contentious. The board members do not have to explain the reasoning behind their votes.

It’s not yet clear whether Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office supports Scott’s release.