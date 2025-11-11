Body found discarded in Norristown trash can, police say

A man’s body was found in a trash can in Norristown late Monday, investigators said Tuesday.

A passerby discovered the body about 7 p.m. on a portion of the Schuylkill River Trail near Haws Avenue, according to a statement from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

The trash can was in a secluded area a few yards from the street.

Investigators said the man appears to be between 40 and 49 years old and had been experiencing homelessness.

The cause and manner of the man’s death remain under investigation, pending an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norristown Police at 610-270-0977.