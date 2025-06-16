Police find SUV in hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old man in North Philly

Police said Monday evening that they have located an SUV that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run of a 60-year-old man earlier in the day in North Philadelphia.

Around 12:45 a.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of North Broad Street, where the man was attempting to cross Broad from east to west against a red light when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV heading north at a high rate of speed, police said.

The man was transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m.

Around 3 p.m., the vehicle, a black Chevrolet Equinox, was located on the 2000 block of Beach Street near Penn Treaty Park, police said.

Police urged anyone with information helpful to the investigation to call detectives at 215-685-3181 or submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).