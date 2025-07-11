Police suspect homicide in death of 89-year-old Bucks County woman found in her home

The death of an 89-year-old woman in her Bucks County home was being investigated as a homicide, police said Friday.

The woman, who was not identified, was found dead in her residence on the 2500 block of Rickert Road in Hilltown Township around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The Hilltown Township police said there was “no known threat to the general public.”

The police asked for anyone who has information that may assist the investigation to contact them at 215-453-6011.