A man who worked for an afterschool program in Bucks County has been charged with sexual assaulting boys

A Bucks County man has been charged with sexually assaulting four young boys two decades ago while he worked at an afterschool program.

Gerald William Spoto, 41, of Bristol Township, was arraigned Tuesday night and was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

Spoto is accused of sexually assaulting the boys between 2000 and 2004 while he worked at the Neshaminy Kids Club. The boys were between ages 7 and 13 at the time, the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office said.

In some instances, Spoto was hired by parents to babysit their children, prosecutors said. Authorities did not say what Spoto’s job at Neshaminy Kids Club was.

Court records did not show a lawyer listed for Spoto.

The current investigation began last week when two Middletown Township police detectives reexamined two inactive reports of sexual assault of juveniles filed in 2013 and 2017 identifying Spoto as the alleged perpetrator, prosecutors said. The investigation then found more people accusing Spoto of sexual assault.

One man accused Spoto of approximately 50 incidents when the man was ages 9 to 11, prosecutors said. Another accused Spoto of approximately 100 sexual assaults, describing how he was intimidated or overpowered by Spoto, and was provided alcohol.

Several accusers said Spoto showed them pornography, including one person recalling that Spoto showed him a video of Spoto molesting another boy, prosecutors said.

Kathleen Carmona, executive director of Neshaminy Kids Club, said in a statement: “We are deeply disturbed and saddened by the information released today by the Middletown Township Police Department Involving a person employed by Neshaminy Kids Club in the early 2000s. This person left our employment more than 17 years ago. No one currently at or affiliated with NKC had any knowledge or suspicion of the conduct alleged.”

Carmona added: “We encourage any former NKC students who have information related to this investigation to contact Middletown Township Police. Neshaminy Kids Club is committed to the safety and well-being of all NKC students, families, and staff, and is prepared to offer support as well as other resources to all who wish to request it.”

Authorities said anyone with information about sexual assaults allegedly committed by Spoto should contact Middletown Township Police Det. John Beck at 215-750-3872, ext. 2215.