Northampton police shot and killed 40-year-old man, according to Bucks County DA

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man by Northampton Township police.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Elm Avenue in Churchville, the District Attorney’s Office said. At that time, a Northampton police officer shot and killed a 40-year-old man who was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The District Attorney’s Office did not reveal what led to the shooting, but did say that a Northampton Township police officer was being treated for injuries “suffered in the incident.”

The 40-year-old did have a knife on him, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office told NBC 10, and an autopsy is planned.

The District Attorney’s Office will not be releasing the names of either the 40-year-old man or the officer who shot him at this time. “This office will make a determination on this shooting once the investigation is complete,” they said.