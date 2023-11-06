Northampton police shot and killed 40-year-old man, according to Bucks County DA
The District Attorney's Office did not reveal what led to the shooting, and will not be releasing the names of those involved at this time.
The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man by Northampton Township police.
The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Elm Avenue in Churchville, the District Attorney’s Office said. At that time, a Northampton police officer shot and killed a 40-year-old man who was later transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.
The District Attorney’s Office did not reveal what led to the shooting, but did say that a Northampton Township police officer was being treated for injuries “suffered in the incident.”
The 40-year-old did have a knife on him, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office told NBC 10, and an autopsy is planned.
The District Attorney’s Office will not be releasing the names of either the 40-year-old man or the officer who shot him at this time. “This office will make a determination on this shooting once the investigation is complete,” they said.