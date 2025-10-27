Woman shot in wrist, man arrested after suspected road rage incident in Bucks County, police say

A woman was shot in the wrist and a man was arrested after what police say appeared to be a road rage incident Monday evening in Bucks County.

Around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the area of the Newtown Bypass and Woodbourne Road in Newtown Township.

The woman, who was driving one of the vehicles involved in the incident, was transported to St. Mary Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, police said.

A few minutes later, the man and the vehicle he was driving were located at Washington Crossing and Stoopville Roads, and he was taken into custody, police said. A gun was recovered for evidence.

Police said both vehicles reportedly were traveling east on Newtown Bypass during the initial encounter and then south onto Woodbourne Road.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information helpful to the case can contact the Newtown Township Police Department at 215-579-1000 ext. 317.