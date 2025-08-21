Bucks County man with ‘delusional online fixation’ on teen influencer arrested after traveling to her Florida home.

What started as a “delusional online fixation” ended with a 29-year-old Bucks County man behind bars Tuesday after he stalked a teenage influencer for months and confronted her father at their Florida home, police said.

Jarred Easter, of Trevose, was arrested in a North Florida hotel room this week after months of sending “disturbing emails, nude photographs, and obsessive messages” to an email account associated with the 14-year-old influencer.

That relationship was “entirely one-sided” and revolved around photos the teen posted online, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

“This was a sick-minded individual who convinced himself he had a relationship with a child,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “We are grateful the victim never saw his messages, and we are working tirelessly to ensure there are no other victims connected to this predator.”

Easter was charged with 10 counts of transmitting harmful information to a minor, one count of using a communication device to facilitate a felony, one count of traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and one count of using a computer to seduce a child.

Before his arrest, Easter traveled more than 1,000 miles from Pennsylvania to the influencer’s home in the Florida Panhandle. Coming across the teen’s father in the driveway, police said, Easter asked to speak with his daughter. The man demanded that Easter leave the property and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

Walton County cyber crimes investigators tracked Easter to his hotel in Okaloosa County. He was arrested and extradited to Walton County, where he was jailed and issued a $250,000 bond. He remained in custody as of Thursday.

The sheriff’s office is urging parents, particularly those with children who have large online social media followings, to get involved in their child’s online safety.

They suggested regularly monitoring online accounts and direct messages, encouraging young people not to share identifiable details like school and neighborhood names, and using privacy settings to control who can see their posts.