Bucks County man charged with killing parents and sister confessed to the crime, police say

Hours after authorities discovered three of his relatives dead in a Bucks County home, Kevin Castiglia confessed Monday to killing his parents in their sleep and then fatally stabbing his sister when she discovered their bodies, authorities said.

Castiglia, 55, is charged with three counts of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, and related crimes in the deaths of his father, Frederick, 90, his mother, Judith, 84, and his sister, Deborah, 53.

Northampton Township police arrested him Monday after he barricaded himself inside his parents’ home on Heather Road for more than five hours with their bodies inside. He was armed with bloody knives, as officers surrounded the house and attempted to persuade him to surrender, authorities said.

After his arrest, Castiglia was taken to a local hospital, where, according to the affidavit of probable cause for his arrest, he told a doctor, “I killed my parents in their sleep.” He also said he killed his sister “when she found them,” the affidavit said.

Later, at police headquarters, investigators said Castiglia told officers he had stabbed all three relatives to death.

The motive for the killings remained unclear Wednesday morning. Bucks County prosecutors are scheduled to release more information on the case at a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m.

Deborah Castiglia was a longtime teacher in the Centennial School District, according to an email sent by school officials and obtained by The Inquirer.

She joined the district in 1999, teaching middle school math at Klinger Middle School, the email said. In 2018, she joined the teaching staff of William Tennent High School.

She taught math students with “dedication, care, and compassion,” Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh wrote in the email. “Her loss is profoundly felt across our school community.”

The district is offering counseling and support services for students and staff, Lucabaugh added.

Police were called to the home after Deborah Castiglia’s boyfriend reported that Castiglia had threatened him when he went to the house looking for her, authorities said. When officers arrived, Castiglia greeted them at the front door holding two knives, they said.

They used a Taser to try to subdue him — to no avail, according to the affidavit: He pulled the probes from his body and retreated into the house.

Authorities established a perimeter around the home as negotiators worked to bring the situation to a peaceful end. During the standoff, officers repeatedly attempted to communicate with Castiglia, urging him to come out of the house, police said. But he would not engage, the affidavit said.

A tactical team eventually broke into the house through the front door, as snipers positioned themselves in a nearby house to give on-the-ground officers cover.

“I had no idea what was happening,” said neighbor Erica Titlow, 35. Snipers used the second story of her home during the standoff, she said, calling them “polite” and “grateful.”

The standoff ended when officers took Castiglia into custody, authorities said. No officers were injured.

Police found Deborah Castiglia’s body in the kitchen. The bodies of Frederick and Judith Castiglia were discovered in their bedroom, according to the affidavit, not in the basement as police previously reported.