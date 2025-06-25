Longtime teacher at Catholic grade school in Bucks County charged in child porn case

A longtime teacher at a Catholic grade school in Warminster Township was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with possession and distribution of child pornography, Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said.

Richard Allen Adamsky, 65, of Warminster, was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed at his residence, Schorn said. He was being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility in lieu of $500,000 bail, and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.

Adamsky, who also has served as a sports coach at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School in Warminster, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case, Kenneth A. Gavin, spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, said in a statement.

“Neither the school, nor the parish, nor the Archdiocese had any indication of alleged wrongdoing on Mr. Adamsky’s part until being notified of his arrest earlier today,” Gavin said.

“As a condition of his employment, Mr. Adamsky had up-to-date criminal background checks and child abuse clearances on file. Additionally, no complaints of inappropriate behavior with minors had ever been lodged against him,” Gavin said, noting that the criminal case does not involve allegations that Adamsky had physically harmed a minor.

A 2019 article published on CatholicPhilly.com, the news site for the Archdiocese, said at the time that Adamsky had been a teacher at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School for 33 years.

Schorn said the investigation began on March 30 with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about online activity involving a pornographic image of a prepubescent girl. Further investigation traced the activity to Adamsky, Schorn said.

According to the criminal complaint, Adamsky allegedly admitted that for approximately four to five years, he had been searching, downloading, and saving hundreds of images of child pornography. When asked how many he saved, Adamsky allegedly said “too many.”

Schorn said the investigation was led by the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, with assistance from the Pennsylvania Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes detectives from the Bensalem Township Police Department and the Warminster Township Police Department.

Schorn said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information helpful to the case should contact Warminster Detective Stephen Wojciechowski at 215-672-1000.