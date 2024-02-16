19-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Bucks County

A 19-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Friday afternoon in Bucks County, allegedly by a 23-year-old man who fled the scene and then stabbed himself during a pursuit by law enforcement, police said.

Around 2:45 p.m., Lower Makefield Township police responded to a domestic disturbance on Waterford Road and found Trever Weigel allegedly stabbing the woman, who succumbed to her injuries despite lifesaving measures by responding officers, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

During a police pursuit of Weigel, he allegedly stabbed himself and was apprehended by police using a Taser. He was taken to a hospital for surgery, police said.

Investigators were processing three crime scenes, police said.

No other details were immediately available.