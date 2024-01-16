A Bucks County woman is missing after jumping into the Delaware River while fleeing police late Monday, authorities say

Pennsylvania State Police were searching Tuesday for a Bucks County woman who jumped into the Delaware River while running from investigators.

The woman, whom authorities did not identify, had fled her home on Durham Road in Riegelsville late Monday after police were called there to investigate a domestic disturbance, according to state police.

Troopers searching the area found the woman and her three children nearby, walking on a footpath on a bank of the Delaware River. When the troopers approached her, the woman jumped into the river. Her children did not follow, and were not harmed in the incident, authorities said.

Investigators tried to bring the woman to the shore, but were unable to do so. Attempts to locate her were suspended Monday evening amid a worsening winter storm, police said.

A 34-year-old man who lived with the woman and was believed to have been involved in the underlying domestic dispute returned to the home not long after, state police said. The man — whom police did not identify — was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant, though investigators declined to say on what charges.

The case remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon.