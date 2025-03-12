Burlco firefighter charged with stealing nearly $10,000 from firefighters’ union

A 38-year-old Williamstown man who served as treasurer for a labor union representing firefighters and emergency medical technicians in several Burlington County municipalities has been charged with stealing nearly $10,000 from the union, LaChia L. Bradshaw, the county prosecutor, announced Wednesday.

Joseph Tull Jr., who was employed as a full-time firefighter in Cinnaminson Township, was taken into custody Monday at the prosecutor’s office in Mount Holly and then released after being processed, Bradshaw said.

Tull, who was treasurer for the Burlington County Professional Firefighters Association Local 3091 of the International Association of Firefighters, is charged with computer criminal activity, theft by deception, and misapplication of entrusted property, Bradshaw said. The case is being prepared for presentation to a grand jury.

In January, union leaders contacted law enforcement officials to report bookkeeping irregularities, Bradshaw said. The subsequent investigation revealed that Tull allegedly used the union’s debit card to withdraw $6,300 from ATMs, which he then deposited into his personal bank account.

Tull also allegedly used the union’s debit card to spend $3,384 at businesses such as Wawa, Jersey Mike’s, and Rita’s Italian Ice, Bradshaw said.

In a statement Wednesday night, the union said it discovered that funds were missing while conducting its 2024 financial audit.

“Upon reviewing the discrepancies the executive board took immediate action and removed Joseph Tull Jr. from his position as Treasurer and his access to all internal files and financial accounts within our association,” the union said.

Tull could not be reached for comment Wednesday night.

It was unclear if Tull still worked for Cinnaminson. A representative for the township could not be reached for comment.