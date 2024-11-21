Inmate at Burlington County Jail charged with killing his cellmate

A 37-year-old inmate at the Burlington County Jail was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his 74-year-old cellmate, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.

Rondale Holloman, of Burlington Township, is accused of strangling Kenneth Bulle, of Mount Holly, the prosecutor’s office said.

Early on Nov. 14, corrections officers found out that Holloman had attacked Bulle, who was pronounced dead at the jail in Mount Holly, the prosecutor’s office said.

Burlington County Medical Examiner Ian Hood performed an autopsy and determined that Bulle died from manual strangulation.

Bulle was being held after being charged last month with first-degree attempted murder and weapons offenses, the prosecutor’s office said.

Holloman had been at the jail since September after being charged with second-degree aggravated assault.