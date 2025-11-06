2 men fatally shot outside Burlington County convenience store

Two men were fatally shot late Wednesday night outside a convenience store in Bordentown Township, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to a 7-Eleven and Valero gas station at the intersection of Route 130 north and Farnsworth Avenue and found two men had been shot, the prosecutor’s office said.

A 22-year-old man collapsed outside and died, while a 21-year-old man sought help inside the store, the prosecutor’s office said. The second man was transported to a Trenton hospital, where he later died.

The victims’ names were not released.

The prosecutor’s office said the shooting suspects fled the scene in a Jeep, which later crashed in Florence Township. The suspects remain at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.