A teacher at Camden Catholic High School on Wednesday was charged with sexually assaulting an underage student, authorities said.
Bridget Sipera, 36, of Cherry Hill, was charged with second-degree sexual assault and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child in Cherry Hill and the same crimes in Gloucester Township.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that Sipera engaged in the sexual assaults starting in January 2019, when the victim was a student in Sipera’s class at the high school in Cherry Hill, through March of this year.
The Prosecutor’s Office said the victim was 17 when the alleged sexual assaults first happened.
They occurred in different towns and Sipera could face more charges, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Sipera was being held at the Camden County Correctional facility awaiting her first judicial appearance. Whether she is still employed as a teacher could not be determined Wednesday night.
Sipera’s name appeared to have been removed from the high school’s website but archived web pages available through Google show that she was head coach of the girls lacrosse team.