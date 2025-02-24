Police officer fighting for his life after a weekend stabbing in South Jersey, authorities say

A Camden County police officer is in critical condition after a South Jersey man stabbed him in the neck Sunday night in Camden, authorities said.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the officer, whom authorities did not identify, was conducting a business check in the area of Broadway and Chestnut Street when, without provocation, Richard Dennis, of Sicklerville, stabbed him in the neck, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said.

The 28-year-old officer, a Marine veteran who has been with the department for two years, was rushed to Cooper University Hospital and was in critical but stable condition Monday morning, said Dan Keashen, spokesperson for Camden County.

Dennis, 38, was arrested minutes after the attack a few blocks away in the area of South 7th Street and Kaighn Avenue, the prosecutor’s office said. He was charged with attempted murder and related crimes and was taken to the Camden County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kristen Blantz of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 856-225-8642 or contact Detective Michael Amador of the Camden County Police Department. Tips can also be submitted at camdencountypros.org/tips