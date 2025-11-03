Camden man charged with murder in brother’s shooting death

A 28-year-old Camden man was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in the shooting death of his brother on Saturday.

Anarkis Delgado was also charged with several weapons crimes in connection with the shooting, which left 29-year-old Raymond Delgado dead.

Advertisement

Police responded to a report of gunfire on the 500 block of Pearl Street in North Camden around 11 a.m. to find Raymond Delgado lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

He was shot in the chest and leg, according to court documents, and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Prosecutors said investigators soon determined that his brother was the shooter. A witness told police the brothers were arguing just before the shooting and that Anarkis Delgado pulled a gun from his waistband and fired, court documents say.

Surveillance video investigators recovered from Pearl Street showed Delgado approaching his brother, who fell to the ground. Delgado then fled toward Elm Street and into a housing complex.

Additional footage captured before the shooting shows Delgado cursing at his brother and telling him “I’ll be over here,” according to the documents.

Delgado was escorted by his family to the police station, where he turned himself in to authorities. He was taken into custody at the Camden County Correctional Facility.