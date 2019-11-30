The Camden County Police Department is seeking the public’s input on a fatal shooting Friday afternoon in Camden.
Police said officers found William McWhorter, 46, of Philadelphia, lying on the ground on the 700 block of Tulip Street at 3:27 p.m. with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later, police said.
No arrests have been made, police said Saturday morning, providing no additional information.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Andy McNeil at 856-225-8407 or Camden County Police Detective Edward Gonzalez at 856-757-7042, or email ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.