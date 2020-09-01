A Gloucester County man was charged in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old Camden man last week, authorities said Monday.
Tyrell Gibbs of Glassboro was charged with murder and related offenses in the shooting of Michael Twiggs around 11 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 1600 block of Kolo Street in Camden, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office said. Twiggs was later pronounced dead.
Gibbs was arrested Monday in Sicklerville by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force-Camden Division. He was being held at the Camden County jail pending his first judicial appearance.